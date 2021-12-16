Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court: Dealer’s appeal over heroin amount doesn’t add up

By: Laura Brown December 16, 2021

The Minnesota Supreme Court held that individuals who offer to sell a certain amount of a controlled substance sell that amount, even if a lesser amount is delivered.

