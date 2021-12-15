Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Pride flag
Depositphotos.com image

Pride flag fight lands in court

Marshall ex-principal says supporting LGBTQ kids cost her job

By: Laura Brown December 15, 2021

A former middle school principal from the Marshall Public School District, Mary Kay Thomas, alleges that she was fired in part for her defense of LGBTQ students.

