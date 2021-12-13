Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
People cast their votes at the Kenny Elementary School in Minneapolis
People cast their votes Nov. 2 at the Kenny Elementary School in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Supreme Court is weighing a lawsuit that could result in the reinstatement of voting rights for Minnesotans who have committed felonies. (AP file photo: Christian Monterros)

Justices weigh probation voting

53,000 Minnesotans can’t vote after prison release

By: Laura Brown December 13, 2021

The Minnesota Supreme Court is weighing a lawsuit that could result in the reinstatement of voting rights for Minnesotans who have committed felonies.

