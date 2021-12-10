Minnesota Lawyer’s Minnesota Icons of 2021

ome of the honorees included in this special section are just starting to make their mark. Their early success shows great potential and the road ahead looks bright and will take them far. Others receiving recognition have already left their indelible mark on Minnesota’s business and legal community. They look back upon the path they traveled and recognize the achievements that propelled them along at each step of the journey.

This year, for the first time together, we recognize the rising stars of Minnesota’s business community, alongside those whose careers have left a lasting mark in the state’s business and legal professions. Rising Young Professionals and Minnesota Icon.

I think there is something right about simultaneously honoring those who may be at the opposite ends of their careers. Each has knowledge to share with each other. As Rising Young Professional Josh Carr of Kraus-Anderson says, “Never stop learning is something that still rocks in my brain. People who have been here 20 years have asked me to teach them something new.”

While our Icon honorees are being recognized for their life’s work, it doesn’t mean they are finished. As Jill Johnson, author and entrepreneur, says in her profile, “I’m so proud that after all of these years, I’m still in the game, and operating and functioning and impacting at the highest levels of business.”

Regardless of where you find yourself on life’s journey, you will benefit from Icon Rich Sherber’s shared advice. “Don’t let your past dictate your future. I learned as a kid to not be afraid. Even today, people tell me that I am fearless.”

The awards were presented to the honorees during a Dec. 9 celebration and networking event at the Hyatt in downtown Minneapolis. Each profile features a short introduction of each honoree, followed by a Q&A. The answers have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Congratulations to our 2021 Minnesota Icon honorees and Rising Young Professionals. Continue to be fearless. Thank you for the example you set to guide us all.

– Joel Schettler, Editor

Honorees

