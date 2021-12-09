Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Diversity in Practice expands anti-racist mission
Concept art of systemic racism and scales of justice
Depositphotos.com image

Diversity in Practice expands anti-racist mission

By: Barbara L. Jones December 9, 2021

Twin Cities Diversity in Practice, which helps law firms to attract and retain diverse lawyers, realized when George Floyd was killed that it had to more than issue a statement condemning the murder.

About Barbara L. Jones

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo