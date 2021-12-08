Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Serving ‘nontraditional families’
Family Law in play letters, with gavel
Depositphotos.com image

Serving ‘nontraditional families’

Attorneys urge profession to catch up with evolving norms

By: Laura Brown December 8, 2021

The legalization of same-sex marriage overshadows many legal issues still faced by Minnesota couples, whether they are in same-sex or opposite-sex relationships.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo