People & Practices: Dec. 6, 2021

Erin Bryan, a partner in Dorsey & Whitney LLP’s Finance & Restructuring Group, has been named to the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) Minnesota Chapter Board of Directors, the firm has announced.

The Turnaround Management Association is the leading organization dedicated to turnaround management, corporate restructuring, and distressed investing. Established in 1988, TMA has more than 8,300 members in 56 chapters worldwide, including 32 in North America. Members include turnaround practitioners, attorneys, accountants, advisers, liquidators, executive recruiters, and consultants, as well as academic, government, and judicial employees.

Bryan is a co-chair of the Dorsey & Whitney’s Consumer Financial Services Group and chair of the firm’s LGBTQ+ Resource Group. Bryan draws on her prior in-house experience as a senior corporate counsel for one of the largest banks in the United States in order to anticipate her clients’ evolving business needs and tailor her legal services to their specific goals.

Bryan’s default and bankruptcy practice includes bankruptcy litigation, consumer bankruptcy compliance, lien enforcement, receiverships, and out-of-court commercial workouts. Her regulatory and compliance practice includes advising clients on anti-money laundering laws, the Bank Secrecy Act, cannabis regulations, collections, consumer lending, consumer loan servicing, credit reporting, default servicing, the Dodd-Frank Act, electronic banking, financial technology, government examination/supervision, licensure, mortgage (origination, servicing, and warehouse lending), and privacy.

Attorney Pamela Spera has joined Halunen Law’s Employment Practice Group, bringing more than 25 years of experience in state and federal district court and appeals to the Minnesota Court of Appeals and Minnesota Supreme Court, the firm has announced.

With an undergraduate degree in science, a Master’s in English, and a law degree, all from Rutger’s University, Spera cites her diverse educational background as uniquely advantageous to her successful legal career. Her strong analytical skills, extensive writing experience, and depth of understanding across wide-ranging disciplines serve her clients well. In addition to her position at Halunen Law, Spera is an adjunct professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, where she teaches Appellate Advocacy with an employment law focus.

