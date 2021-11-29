People & Practices: Nov. 29, 2021

Bassford Remele Shareholder Steve Plunkett has been has been named this year’s recipient of the DRI Tom Segalla Excellence in Education Award. The award honors a member of DRI whose contributions through legal scholarship exemplify the highest educational standards of DRI and further its mission of improving the skills of the defense practitioner.

Also, at the DRI annual meeting, Plunkett was elected as a national director to DRI’s Board, where he will serve a three-year term. DRI is the leading international organization of defense attorneys and in-house counsel, which focuses on providing access to resources and tools for attorneys striving to provide high-quality, balanced, and excellent service to their clients. Plunkett has been a DRI member since 1989 and served as the chair of the Law Institute from 2018 to 2020. The Law Institute is charged with overseeing and shepherding DRI’s vast educational offerings.

Plunkett concentrates his practice in health care and sexual misconduct defense, bringing more than 30 years of experience to his role as litigator and counsel. He has defended health care and other clients in hundreds of cases involving bodily injury or the death of residents in group homes and in assisted living or skilled nursing facilities. He also represents corporations sued for their employees’ sexual misconduct. He is licensed in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

***

DeWitt LLP announces the addition of partner Brian L. Stender to the firm’s Minneapolis office.

His domestic and international practice focuses on securing and enforcing the intellectual property rights in all facets of intellectual property, this includes patent prosecution, trademark and copyright registrations and intellectual property litigation, as well as preparation of patentability, infringement, and invalidity analyses and opinions on behalf of his clients, assessment and management of intellectual property rights during merger and acquisition transactions, and negotiating and licensing of intellectual property. His technical experience is in the areas of renewable energy, chemical, life sciences, biochemical, mechanical, and medical devices.

Stender earned a J.D., magna cum laude, from William Mitchell College of Law, an M.S. in Chemistry from the University of Minnesota and a B.S. in Chemistry, magna cum laude, from Viterbo College. He is admitted to practice in the U.S. District Court District of Minnesota, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the Minnesota Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit and the U.S. District Court Western District of Wisconsin. He is a member of the American Chemical Society, the American Intellectual Property Law Association, the Minnesota Intellectual Property Law Association, the Minnesota State Bar Association, and the Hennepin County Bar Association.

***

Moss & Barnett, A Professional Association, announces that attorney Jeremy M. Walls has joined the firm’s business law team. Walls advises clients of all sizes on a broad range of business and financial transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, contract law, corporate governance, entity formation, commercial transactions, and general business practice.

Walls received his J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School where he served as lead editor of the Minnesota Journal of Law & Inequality and President of the Business Law Association, and his B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Denver.

Minnesota Lawyer welcomes news about hires, promotions and other activities in the legal profession. Send releases (and photos if desired) to info@minnlawyer.com.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.