Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Will ‘wrong gun’ plea work for cop who shot Daunte Wright?
Kim Potter
Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter in her booking photo. (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP)

Will ‘wrong gun’ plea work for cop who shot Daunte Wright?

By: The Associated Press November 29, 2021

The shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, by the white officer sparked intense protests in Brooklyn Center just as Minneapolis was already on edge as Derek Chauvin was on trial in George Floyd’s death.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo