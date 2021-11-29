Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ciroc
Ciroc, a pit bull owned by the plaintiff in LeMay v. Mays, was shot by a Minneapolis police office in his side, face, and shoulder. (Photo: GoFundMe.com)

Case involving police shooting of dogs advances

By: Laura Brown November 29, 2021

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals filed LeMay v. Mays, an appeal from a Minneapolis police officer and the city regarding the District Court’s refusal to dismiss an unlawful seizure claim.

