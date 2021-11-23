Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / U.S. attorney: Civil rights unit made for ‘troubled times’
Damian Williams
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams speaks during a ceremony on Friday in New York. (AP photo)

U.S. attorney: Civil rights unit made for ‘troubled times’

By: The Associated Press November 23, 2021

Manhattan’s new U.S. attorney said he’s establishing a civil rights unit in his office’s criminal division to concentrate greater resources on problems worsening in “troubled times.”

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo