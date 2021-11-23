Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
LTV Steel taconite plant near Hoyt Lakes
This Feb. 10, 2016, photo shows the closed LTV Steel taconite plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota. The site was later awarded to the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)

PolyMet matter back in hands of Court of Appeals

Supreme Court declines to hear air permit case

By: Karen Olson November 23, 2021

The Court of Appeals decision is final that the MPCA must make additional factual findings to address whether the proposed mine will comply with all the conditions of its permit and whether or not it failed to disclose all relevant facts and information to the MPCA.

