A Fairmont couple face eviction for violating the safety of other residents — one of the limited exceptions to Gov. Tim Walz’s suspension of eviction actions — when they waited a month before reporting a broken lockbox containing a master key to every apartment in their building. (Depositphotos.com image)

Eviction suspension order voided but not tenants’ rights

By: Todd Nelson November 23, 2021

An appeals court ruled that when lawmakers declared “null and void” Gov. Walz’s emergency orders suspending most evictions, their action did not terminate the tenants' rights under those orders.

