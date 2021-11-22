People & Practices: Nov. 22, 2021

Attorney Elizabeth A. Schenfisch has joined Fredrikson & Byron as an associate in the Corporate & Securities Group.

Schenfisch works with corporate and business clients on a variety of matters including compliance with regulatory requirements. She assists clients in all aspects of business transactions and a wide array of general corporate issues. Schenfisch brings four years of in-house experience to provide practical and business-focused legal advice. Prior to joining Fredrikson and Byron, P.A., Sachenfisch served as associate corporate counsel for a registered securities and commodities exchange where she represented the company in two of its primary business units: designated contract market and commercial real estate holdings.

***

Attorney Steven C. Schaefer has joined Fredrikson & Byron as counsel in the Bank & Finance and Corporate & Securities Groups.

Schaefer represents lenders and borrowers in large and middle market finance and capital markets transactions. He has represented national banks, large finance companies, middle market lenders and large cap and middle market borrowers in a wide variety of finance, capital markets, big ticket leasing, securitization and real estate finance transactions. Schaefer’s experience includes both cash flow/unsecured and asset-based transactions secured by a broad spectrum of UCC and real estate assets.

***

Attorney Sarah A. Horstmann has joined Fredrikson & Byron as a shareholder in the Litigation, Trade Secrets, and Non-Competes Groups.

Horstmann represents clients in complex litigation matters, including business torts and contract disputes, with a particular emphasis on non-competition and trade secret litigation. She has extensive experience helping clients protect their valuable business assets when an employee or a competitor misappropriates confidential information or violates restrictive covenants. Horstmann is focused on understanding and assessing clients’ goals and needs to develop creative and collaborative approaches to obtaining strategic, practical results.

***

Linder, Dittberner, Winter & McSweeney, Ltd. is pleased to announce that Michael D. Dittberner has been elected to serve as Co-chair of the Minnesota Lavender Law Bar Association (MLBA). Mr. Dittberner has been serving as a member of the MLBA board since May of 2019.

***

Maslon LLP announces the addition of attorney Dmetri Culkar to the firm’s Corporate and Securities Group.

Culkar specializes in mergers & acquisitions, business formation, contracts, and general corporate law. Through his experience as in-house associate general counsel for a large group of family-owned companies, Culkar gained insight into management of an array of legal and corporate governance matters. He also served as a private practice attorney in corporate law, mergers & acquisitions, and emerging companies law, preparing transaction documents in connection with stock and asset acquisitions, mergers, and venture financing; negotiating and drafting contracts for a premier NFL organization; and managing due diligence teams using artificial intelligence to facilitate all manner of investment and financing transactions.

Culkar earned his law degree from the University of Michigan Law School after graduating with a bachelor of science in business administration and finance from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

***

Estate and business planning attorneys Ron London and Susan Bullard have joined Meagher + Geer’s Minneapolis office. London and Bullard come to the firm after nearly two decades leading London & Bullard, which they founded in 2004.

With more than 50 years of collective experience representing privately owned businesses and individuals in matters such as structuring and operating businesses, business continuation planning, estate planning, ESOPs, mergers and acquisitions, probate, and trust administration, Ron and Susan join Meagher + Geer’s Corporate/Business Services practice group and its Wills, Probate, Estates, Trusts and Related Litigation practice group.

London has been in private practice since 1972 concentrating on providing planning services for successful businesses and individuals. This planning includes serving as general counsel to businesses, estate planning, business continuation planning, ESOPs, and mergers and acquisitions.

For more than 30 years, Bullard has devoted her practice to the areas of estate planning, probate, trust administration, business continuation planning, privately-owned businesses, partnerships and limited liability companies, and the general representation of successful businesses and individuals.

***

The Foley & Mansfield Foundation has announced the Foley & Mansfield Scholarship and Stephen Foley Litigation Scholarship for historically underrepresented college and law school bound students. The primary goal of these scholarships is to provide financial incentives for entering college and law school students from historically underrepresented groups to consider litigation as a future career in law. These scholarships are also meant to help diversify the pipeline of future litigators in the legal profession.

The Stephen Foley Litigation Scholarship was created in memory of the firm’s co-founder, Stephen Foley (1958-2014) and will be awarded to a deserving entering law school student. Similarly, the Foley & Mansfield Scholarship will be awarded to an exceptional entering college student. Both scholarship recipients will receive $5,000 from the Foundation.

The Firm partnered with Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St Paul (Stephen Foley’s alma mater) and jointly selected the 2021 law school student scholarship recipient. Amanita Yaro’s application, work experience and virtual interview impressed both the school’s selection committee and the firm. Amanita is a graduate from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and recently started her first year of law school at Mitchell Hamline. “

Similarly, the firm partnered with the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s High School Mentoring Program and jointly selected the 2021 entering college student recipient. Andrea Padilla is an exceptional student and avid volunteer supporting immigration rights. Her application, virtual interview and community service were impressive. Andrea entered her freshman year at Columbia University in New York City.

“The 2021 recipients of the Foley and Mansfield scholarships are truly exceptional and capable of becoming successful litigators,” said Director of Diversity & Inclusion John Y. Myung. “We at Foley & Mansfield believe by creating pipelines of diverse talent at the college and law school level, this will hopefully result in a more diverse legal profession.”

