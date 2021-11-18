Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Firms struggle to hire lawyers amid ‘Great Resignation’
Lawyer sitting in office, gavel
Retaining women in Biglaw has always been challenging, given the mismatch between the demands of Biglaw and the demands of motherhood. (Depositphotos.com image)

Firms struggle to hire lawyers amid ‘Great Resignation’

By: Laura Brown November 18, 2021

Little national attention has been given to the staffing issues facing law firms, in particular Biglaw. And Biglaw is having to engage in unprecedented measures to secure staffing.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo