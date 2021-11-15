Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
(Deposit Photos)

Seeking alternative to ‘F’ or ‘M’

By: Laura Brown November 15, 2021

A Minnesota state employee has filed a charge of discrimination against the state over its method of collecting employee data, in which employees must select either “M” or “F” to denote their genders even if they don’t identify as either.

