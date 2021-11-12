Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Supreme Court: Minneapolis ballot language did not mislead
Lawn signs conflict with each other outside of a polling place Nov. 2 in Minneapolis. Voters in Minneapolis rejected a charter amendment to replace the Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety. (AP photo: Christian Monterrosa)

Supreme Court: Minneapolis ballot language did not mislead

By: Dan Heilman November 12, 2021

The Minnesota Supreme Court last week released an opinion, authored by Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, explaining why it reversed a lower court order regarding the language in a Minneapolis ballot question.

About Dan Heilman

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo