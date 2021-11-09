Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / COVID ‘torpedoed’ father’s opportunity to regain custody of child, attorney says
Foster care word cloud
Depositphotos.com image

COVID ‘torpedoed’ father’s opportunity to regain custody of child, attorney says

By: Laura Brown November 9, 2021

While many of the facts of a recent case in the Minnesota Court of Appeals mirror the facts in other foster care cases, this one had one major factor that other cases throughout the years have not had: COVID-19.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo