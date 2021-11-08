People & Practices: Nov. 8, 2021

Arthur, Chapman, Kettering, Smetak & Pikala, P.A. has announced the addition of attorney Marisa (Rita) C. Morgan.

Morgan joined Arthur Chapman through the Twin Cities Diversity in Practice 1L Summer Clerkship program in 2019. She has worked at Arthur Chapman as a law clerk and was sworn in as an attorney on October 29, 2021.

Morgan has supported several practice groups over the past years and will continue her legal career focusing on automobile law, general liability and commercial transportation files.

Originally from Rockford, Illinois, Marisa worked in risk management at the city’s Park District. She earned her undergraduate degree cum laude in 2018 from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, where she was the recipient of the Rockford Association of Minority Management Scholarship. She was captain of Gustavus’ varsity track and field team and played on the varsity volleyball team throughout her college career. Marisa enjoys baking, traveling, and learning languages. During her time at the University of St. Thomas, she served as treasurer for the Black Law Student’s Association. She has volunteered for years with Special Olympics and currently volunteers at an animal shelter.

***

Arthur, Chapman, Kettering, Smetak & Pikala, P.A. has announced the addition of attorney, Jack Edell.

Edell’s practice focuses in automobile law, commercial transportation, insurance coverage, and general liability.

Edell attended St. John’s University, where he studied biochemistry and minored in history. He enjoyed dealing cards at Running Aces during the summers. Following graduation, he worked at Medtronic in regulatory compliance, communicating with the FDA about product malfunctions. He started law school in Mitchell Hamline School of Law’s night program and worked during the day.

Soon after starting law school, Edell transitioned away from Medtronic and began working part-time at a small insurance defense firm in St. Paul. During law school, he was the executive online editor of the Mitchell Hamline Law Review and worked with a professor to grow the Center for Law and Business. He joined Arthur Chapman as a law clerk and started practicing as an attorney after passing the bar last month.

In his free time he enjoys working out, going to rock concerts, bass fishing, and trying new restaurants.

***

Fredrikson & Byron announces the addition of six associates to the firm’s Minneapolis office.

Mimi H. Alworth is an immigration attorney. Alworth collaborates with employers, individuals, and families to solve immigration-related issues. Alworth works closely with employers and foreign nationals to understand their short-term and long-term goals and assists them in navigating the complexities of the immigration system. During her time at the University of Minnesota Law School, Alworth gained valuable experience as a student director for the Federal Immigration Litigation Clinic, where she represented individuals seeking writs of habeas corpus in front of the Minnesota District Court. Alworth also contributed to a petition for certiorari submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court. Working with other law students, Alworth was one of the founding members of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) Student Affiliate Group.

Marielos S. Cabrera is an associate in the Health Law Group. Cabrera works with health care clients with regulatory compliance, transactional matters and health care disputes. She supports health care clients on matters such as HIPPA compliance, STARK and anti-kickback compliance, Medicare and Medicaid enrollment, licensing issues and government audits. Cabrera’s clients include long-term care providers, hospitals, clinics and health care providers. Prior to joining Fredrikson & Byron as an associate, Cabrera worked as a law clerk with the Data & Technology Group and the Health Law Group. Before law school, Cabrera worked as a paralegal at a family, criminal and immigration law firm.

Samuel T. Levy is an associate in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group. Levy assists clients in mergers and acquisitions as well as general corporate matters. Levy’s practice focuses on aiding private companies, private equity funds and public companies with business combinations, venture capital, business and general counsel services and corporate governance. During his time at the Washington University School of Law, Levy participated in the school’s Entrepreneurship & Intellectual Property Clinic, where he focused on providing substantive legal advice as well as exploring innovation in the design and delivery of legal services to diverse clients in a wide range of industries.

Dylan Nguyen is an associate in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group. Nguyen focuses on assisting clients with mergers, acquisitions, private placements and general corporate matters. Nguyen helps clients reach their business goals. He focuses on conducting due diligence, drafting transaction documents and handling closings. He also assists with all stages of a private securities offering.

Mitchell C. Stauch is an associate in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group. Stauch assists clients with mergers and acquisitions as well as other corporate matters. Stauch’s curiosity and creative approach to problem solving yields dependable solutions.

Jordan T. Vassel is an associate in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group. Vassel provides counsel to clients in mergers and acquisitions and corporate issues. Vassel uses his communications skills to connect with his clients on a personal level and properly assess their needs and goals.

***

Stinson LLP is expanding its Business Litigation practice with the addition of partner Jonathan Ripa. Ripa brings far-reaching experience in intricate business litigation and merger enforcement matters in many industries throughout the nation.

Before joining Stinson, Ripa was an attorney with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), where he enforced antitrust laws by investigating mergers and litigating merger challenges. His government experience enables him to provide a valuable perspective when advising clients on antitrust matters.

Ripa is admitted to practice law in Minnesota, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. He received his J.D. from the George Washington University Law School and his undergraduate degree from Lehigh University.

***

Fredrikson & Byron has been named a Tier 1 Metropolitan “Best Law Firm” in 40 practice areas by U.S. News – Best Lawyers in 2022. “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on an evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. To be eligible for a ranking in a particular practice area and metro region, a law firm must have at least one lawyer who is included in Best Lawyers in that practice area and metro. Links to the practice areas and metro regions are available at www.fredlaw.com.

****

Patterson Thuente IP has added two intellectual property litigators, Ariel Howe and Nick Kuhlmann.

Kuhlmann has more than 15 years of experience representing clients in IP matters involving patents, trademarks, trade secrets, and copyrights. He has advised clients in the development of trademark portfolios and, as a registered patent attorney, has drafted and prosecuted utility patents primarily in the chemical, mechanical and medical device fields. Additionally, Kuhlmann has successfully handled disputes in insurance and class action cases, including antitrust and other commercial claims.

Prior to his legal career, Kuhlmann was an organic chemist at 3M where he focused on polymer and small molecule synthesis and characterization.

Howe has a background in industry and the legal practice. Her work focuses on intellectual property and business litigation, primarily on disputes involving patent and trademark infringement. Her experience includes patent-related matters in both state and federal courts covering disputes over medical devices, agricultural technology, HVAC and 3D printing, drug and device technology, data privacy, and consumer electronics. She has also handled business litigation involving complex shareholder disputes, non-competes, employment law, unfair business practices, and defamation. As a former senior legal editor at Thomson Reuters’ Westlaw, Howe used her experience as a practicing attorney to develop artificial intelligence to improve legal search tools used by law firms across the globe.

Howe graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato with a B.S. in chemistry and a minor in mathematics. She then graduated from the William Mitchell College of Law with a J.D. and magna cum laude honors.

Kuhlmann graduated magna cum laude from the University of St. Thomas with a B.A. in chemistry and a minor in mathematics. He then completed his J.D. at Marquette University.

***

HAWS-KM law firm announces the addition of attorney Aidan Zielske. She practices in the areas of product liability defense, transportation litigation, commercial litigation, and toxic torts.

Zielske received her J.D., from the University of Minnesota Law School and her B.A., cum laude, in political science from St. Olaf College. She earned numerous awards in law school, including Best Oral Advocate (2020 National Moot Court Regional Competition) and served as president of the University of Minnesota Federal Bar Association. She gained hands-on experience working as a law clerk at HAWS-KM and a Student Certified Attorney in the Robins Kaplan Civil Practice Clinic. She is licensed to practice in Minnesota.

