Evan Ng
Evan Ng received a scholarship and was an incoming freshman on the University of Minnesota men’s gymnastics team. However, at the beginning of his freshman year, Ng was told the program was being eliminated. (Submitted photo)

Male gymnast alleges discrimination by U of M

Lawsuit challenges program’s elimination

By: Laura Brown November 8, 2021

A student athlete claims that he can no longer compete due to the fact that he is male. He filed suit in U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota against the University of Minnesota Board of Regents, athletic director, and university president.

