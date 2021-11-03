Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Justices: Trustees must act in good faith
Traditional American farm in summer
Depositphotos.com image

Justices: Trustees must act in good faith

Family farmland dispute settled by Supreme Court

By: Laura Brown November 3, 2021

In an important decision in the area of estates and trusts on Oct. 27, the Minnesota Supreme Court underscored that trustees must act in good faith and always with the best interest of the beneficiaries in mind.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo