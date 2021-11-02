Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Court reporter shares concern over transcription outsourcing
Court reporter Shambrie Kiene, foreground, with 1st Judicial District Judge Cynthia L. McCollum. (Submitted photo)
Court reporter Shambrie Kiene, foreground, with 1st Judicial District Judge Cynthia L. McCollum. (Submitted photo)

Court reporter shares concern over transcription outsourcing

By: Laura Brown November 2, 2021

For some Minnesotans, audio files are now being outsourced to a transcription company instead of being transcribed by Minnesota court reporters.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo