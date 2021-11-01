People & Practices: Nov. 1, 2021

Litigation boutique Greene Espel PLLP welcomes attorneys Surya Saxena, Nicholas Scheiner, and Erin Emory to it team of litigators, counselors, and investigators.

Saxena, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota and senior associate general counsel at UnitedHealthcare, joins Greene Espel’s partnership to expand Greene Espel’s Investigations practice. Scheiner, a former FBI special agent, has deep investigations experience that will further strengthen the investigations practice. Emory will provide broad support for the firm’s clients across all manner of complex litigation and investigations.

Surya Saxena has tried over a dozen cases before federal and state juries and argued multiple times before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He has led investigations as a prosecutor, an in-house attorney, and in private practice.

As an assistant U.S. attorney, Saxena investigated and tried cases including fraud, embezzlement, money laundering, and cybercrime matters. As an in-house litigation and investigations counsel, Saxena conducted compliance, regulatory, ethics, employment, and whistleblower investigations, and he managed the company’s response to government investigations and regulatory inquiries.

Throughout his career, Saxena has handled complex white collar criminal matters on behalf of the government and for both organizational and individual defendants. His litigation and investigations experience includes matters involving the False Claims Act, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the Anti-Kickback Statute, the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, the Bank Secrecy Act, and more. Saxena was recognized for his trial advocacy by Minnesota Lawyer, which named Surya and his former colleagues 2018 “Attorneys of the Year.”

Immediately before joining Greene Espel, Nicholas Scheiner was an associate in the Palo Alto office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. He represents companies, institutions, and public entities in internal and government investigations, enforcement actions, and complex business litigation across a variety of industries. He has developed a diverse litigation practice, representing clients in an array of industries, including health care, consumer technology, education, mobile software, and manufacturing.

Formerly a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Manhattan, Scheiner also has deep investigative experience and an ability to communicate effectively with government agencies. He has applied that experience in client-initiated internal investigations, civil enforcement actions by federal and state agencies, and criminal investigations, all for clients in a host of industries, including health care, telecommunications, consumer technology, and renewable energy.

Scheiner received his law degree from Stanford Law School, where he served as founder and editor-in-chief of the Stanford Journal of Criminal Law and Policy. He has maintained an active pro bono practice, representing, among other clients, indigent tenants in disputes with abusive landlords and property managers, a prisoner alleging violations of his First Amendment rights by corrections officers, and a prisoner convicted by a non-unanimous Louisiana jury, in partnership with the Promise of Justice Initiative.

Erin Emory joined Greene Espel after clerking for Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota. She represents clients in complex litigation in both the public and private sectors as well as government and internal investigations. Emory has extensive knowledge of the court system in Minnesota and uses her clerkship experience as well as her exceptional writing abilities to assist clients in all stages of litigation.

Emory graduated from the University of Michigan Law School, where she was a recipient of the prestigious Darrow Scholarship. During law school, Emory worked as a legal intern for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan and as a legal intern for Human Rights First in Washington, D.C. Emory was the editor-in-chief of the Michigan Journal of Gender & Law and a founding board member of the Gender Violence Project, a student organization addressing sexual violence.

***

Hellmuth & Johnson has announced the addition of a family law practice group, an additional office location in Woodbury, and six new attorneys. The new practice group will serve families throughout Minnesota, the Twin Cities, and western Wisconsin.

Effective Sept. 1, Kniess Law LLC in Woodbury joined Hellmuth & Johnson. The Woodbury office will now serve as Hellmuth & Johnson’s east metro location. Attorneys Michelle Kniess and Cassandra Suchomel joined Hellmuth & Johnson from Kniess Law, LLC.

Michelle Kniess owned and managed Kniess Law, LLC for nearly nine years before joining Hellmuth & Johnson. She brings many years of experience and a knowledge of Minnesota and Wisconsin family law. Her practice focuses on divorce, custody and parenting time, spousal maintenance, child support, and property valuation and division, including business interests. Kniess practiced as a business litigation attorney before pursuing a career in family law. She received her J.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and her B.S. degree in Business Management from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Cassandra Suchomel’s practice extends from Minnesota to Wisconsin and includes divorce, custody, post-decree matters, child support, child protection matters, stepparent/second parent adoptions, paternity, antenuptial agreements, postnuptial agreements, and spousal maintenance matters. While 90% of family law cases settle outside of trial, Suchomel has prevailed at trial for her clients in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. She received her J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law and her B.A. from Hamline University. She is also a Qualified Neutral under Rule 114.

Effective Oct. 1, Remington & Associate PA joined Hellmuth & Johnson. Attorneys Suzanne Remington and Erika Donner joined Hellmuth & Johnson from Remington & Associate PA.

Suzanne Remington holds more than 20 years of family law experience and owned and operated Remington & Associate PA for more than seven years before joining Hellmuth & Johnson. She focuses her practice on the complex financial issues in divorce, including cash flow analysis relating to spousal maintenance and child support, the valuation and division of businesses, retirement, executive compensation, and other assets. She also assists clients with contested custody issues. During the past two decades, Remington has appeared before the Minnesota Supreme Court and the Minnesota Court of Appeals. She has also tried numerous cases before district court judges in the metro and surrounding areas. She is a Qualified Neutral under Rule 114. She obtained her J.D. from Loyola University – Chicago School of Law and her B.A. from Indiana University – Bloomington.

Erika Donner brings her extensive trial experience to the firm. In addition to her work as an attorney, relying on her background and education in social work, she works with families to resolve disputes through a variety of resources and methods under the umbrella of Alternative Dispute Resolution. Donner is a Qualified Neutral under Rule 114 of the Minnesota Supreme Court. Her ADR services include mediation, child-inclusive mediation, custody and parenting time evaluations, and serving as a parenting consultant, parenting time expeditor, and parenting coach. She graduated from the University of Kansas School of Law, after receiving a B.S.W., and an M.S.W., also from the University of Kansas.

Mary Rannells Rowan has joined the firm as an associate in the family law group. Rannells Rowan believes in settling a case before full litigation is necessary. She is committed to reaching an outcome that benefits her clients and all affected parties, including any children that are involved. She is also able to act as a mediator and early neutral evaluator. Her work experience includes paternity/custody matters, modifications of support, grandparents’ rights, third-party custody claims, orders for protection, harassment restraining orders, prenuptial agreements, and adoptions. She obtained her J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School, where she also received her B.A. in journalism and mass communication.

Kelsey Daniels is an associate attorney in the firm’s family law practice group. Prior to joining Hellmuth & Johnson, Daniels developed her practice at firms throughout the Twin Cities area. She is a strong advocate for her clients and understands that family law issues can be consuming and stressful. She obtained her J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law and her B.A. from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Samantha Graf joined the firm in 2020. While the focus of her practice is on estate planning and probate, she holds extensive family law experience which will strengthen the new family law group. Before joining the firm, Graf represented clients in a variety of family law matters including divorce, post-decree matters, and custody issues. She has also represented clients in a variety of contested probate matters and assisted many clients in administering an estate. Graf obtained her J.D. from Hamline University School of Law and her B.S. from University of Wisconsin River Falls, with a major in Psychology & Communication Studies.

The address of the firm’s new additional location is 2155 Woodlane Drive, Suite 100, Woodbury, MN 55125.

