Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Twin Metals to appeal federal decision on proposed mine
core sample from underground rock near Ely
In this 2011 file photo, a core sample drilled from underground rock near Ely shows a band of shiny minerals containing copper, nickel and precious metals that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine. (AP file photo)

Twin Metals to appeal federal decision on proposed mine

By: The Associated Press October 29, 2021

Twin Metals will appeal a federal decision that dealt a serious blow to its proposed copper-nickel mine  in northeastern Minnesota, the company said Wednesday.

The  Biden administration ordered a mineral withdrawal study on 225,000 acres of federal land that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The order, which was issued by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, also prohibits issuing new prospecting permits or leases for mining-related activities in that area. The agencies said it does not affect valid existing rights or activities on private lands, including Twin Metals’ leases in the area, although they are currently the subject of a federal court challenge.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to the communities of northeast Minnesota,” said Kelly Osborne, Twin Metals Chief Executive Officer. “We have a viable mining project that we will move forward under existing law.”

When Twin Metals, which is owned by the Chilean mining giant Antofagasta, submitted its mine plan  to federal and state regulators in 2019, the company said its design would prevent any acid drainage from the sulfide-bearing ore. Environmental groups disputed that claim and challenged the lease renewals  in court.

 

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo