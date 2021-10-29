Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Exemplary Evidence: Exciting advances in IP theft investigations
A gavel on a keyboard
Depositphotos.com image

Exemplary Evidence: Exciting advances in IP theft investigations

By: John J. Carney and Kevin V. Bluml October 29, 2021

Are you concerned your company’s intellectual property or proprietary data may have been misappropriated or otherwise lost or shared with unauthorized parties, intentionally or negligently? Creating a timeline of events is a key requirement for securing a successful outcome.

About John J. Carney and Kevin V. Bluml

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo