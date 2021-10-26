Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Briefly: In briefs, what a difference a font can make
Letter stamps inside a typewriter
There was a time when pleadings submitted to the trial court were typewritten, and nearly everyone used Courier, because that font came on electric typewriters. (Depositphotos.com image)

Briefly: In briefs, what a difference a font can make

By: Eric J. Magnuson and Rebecca A. Zadaka October 26, 2021

Over the past few years, the importance of picking the right font for an appellate brief has been a topic of discussion among lawyers, publishers and, at times, the courts.

About Eric J. Magnuson and Rebecca A. Zadaka

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo