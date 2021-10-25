Quantcast
Legal access kiosk
There are 270 legal access kiosks installed at libraries, courthouses, Native American tribal centers, health centers, many nonprofit organizations and other locations throughout the state. (Submitted photo)

With internet kiosks, legal help is a few clicks away

By: Laura Brown October 25, 2021

As courts and legal aid offices were moving online, legal aid organizations struggled with how to address increased legal needs, while protecting public health concerns. Now for some Minnesotans, going to speak to their attorney now means heading to their nearest kiosk.

