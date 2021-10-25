People & Practices: Oct. 25, 2021

Attorney Mary G. Sennes has rejoined Stoel Rives LLP as of counsel in its Corporate Practice Group in Minneapolis. Sennes was a corporate M&A and finance attorney with Stoel Rives from 2007 to 2013.

Sennes was also a corporate attorney with DLA Piper (2019-2021) and a partner with Barnes & Thornburg LLP (2013-2018). From 2018 to 2019, she served as in-house counsel managing the international corporate governance team at UnitedHealth Group.

Sennes, who will focus her practice on transactions in the energy industry, provides advice and assistance to clients in a variety of general corporate and M&A matters, with an emphasis on cross-border mergers and acquisitions and global restructuring transactions. She also counsels public and private companies on corporate governance and securities matters. Sennes has served clients in industries ranging from renewable energy and agribusiness companies to medical device and pharmaceutical companies.

Sennes received her J.D. magna cum laude from William Mitchell College of Law and her B.A. cum laude from the University of Notre Dame. She is licensed to practice in Minnesota.

***

Attorney William S. Forsberg has joined Fredrikson & Byron in its Trusts & Estates Group.

Forsberg advises individuals and businesses on complex estate planning, taxation and corporate law. He has more than 35 years of legal and tax experience counseling clients with crafting effective and comprehensive succession plans. Forsberg has considerable experience with both business succession and charitable planning. He helps clients navigate multifaceted charitable tax planning in the context of business transactions. He guides clients in their estate and tax planning as they work with other professionals, including appraisers, accountants, investment specialists and other insurance advisors. Forsberg advises clients on asset protection, deferred payment of estate taxes and changes to the tax law and how those affect business succession plans.

***

Fredrikson & Byron reelected Kevin P. Goodno, Sean P. Kearney and James H. Snelson to the firm’s board of directors. They join Christina K. Brusven, Leigh-Erin Irons, John M. Koneck, Ann M. Ladd, Ryan T. Murphy and Steven J. Quam who are currently serving board terms.

The firm reelected Koneck, Ladd and Snelson to its executive committee. Koneck was reelected president of Fredrikson, Murphy was elected treasurer, Brusven was reelected secretary and Goodno was reelected chair of the board.

Lisa M. Agrimonti was elected and Dulce J. Foster and John S. Parzych were reelected to serve on the Fredrikson & Byron Foundation board of directors. They join James L. Baillie and Laurie E. Hartman.

