Eyewitness ID ruled sufficient

Court of Appeals affirms conviction in St. Paul shooting incident

By: Laura Brown October 20, 2021

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has affirmed a man’s conviction in a 2019 drive-by shooting in St. Paul, rejecting his claim that the trial court should have suppressed an eyewitness identification.

