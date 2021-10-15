Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / No workers’ comp for cannabis
Hunter Rogness prunes fan leaves from marijuana plants
Cultivator Hunter Rogness prunes fan leaves from marijuana plants in the Leafline Labs grow center in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, in this Feb 21, 2019 photo. Workers’ compensation for injured employees doesn't cover medical marijuana, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Oct. 13, because the drug remains illegal under federal law. (AP file photo: Scott Takushi/Pioneer Press)

No workers’ comp for cannabis

Federal ban trumps Minnesota’s reimbursement law, justices rule

By: Laura Brown October 15, 2021

Marijuana is not covered by workers’ comp. So said the Minnesota Supreme Court in their rulings issued Oct. 13.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo