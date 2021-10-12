Quantcast
Drainage ditch and rural farmland
Court of Appeals rules to protect Renville County stream

Limbo is county’s last free-flowing creek

By: Dan Heilman October 12, 2021

In a precedential decision released last Monday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that Renville County’s last free-flowing creek is a public water and therefore entitled to protection.

