Another parent sues over school’s lack of COVID protocols

MADISON, Wis. — Another Wisconsin mother has filed a federal lawsuit over the lack of COVID-19 protocols at her son’s school.

WEAU-TV reported that Gina Kildahl filed the suit Monday in Madison. She’s seeking an injunction forcing the Fall Creek School District to comply with U.S. Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 guidelines for schools.

She alleges the district ended its mitigation policies for the 2021-22 school year and two of her son’s classmates tested positive for the disease on Sept. 20 and Sept. 24. One of them didn’t wear a mask to school. She alleges her son, who wore a mask, tested positive on Sept. 27 and missed two weeks of school while in quarantine.

Kildahl alleges the district violated her son’s equal protection rights and caused his infection. The lawsuit compares the school to a “COVID-19 snake pit.”

The filing mirrors a lawsuit a woman filed in federal court in Milwaukee on Oct. 5 seeking an order forcing the Waukesha School District to comply with COVID guidelines, alleging classmates infected her son.

The Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC is funding both lawsuits. The company’s owner, Kirk Bangstad, posted on Facebook on Sunday that he wants to sue every Wisconsin school board that doesn’t follow CDC guidelines.

The company’s products include “Biden Beer,” named for President Joe Biden; “Tammy Shandy,” named for Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin; and “Evers Ale,” named for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

