People & Practices: Oct. 11, 2021

Arthur, Chapman, Kettering, Smetak & Pikala, P.A. has announced the addition of attorney Aaron C. Abelleira.

Abelleira’s practice focuses primarily on construction law. He has been involved in the construction industry since graduating from high school. He knows not only the law but also has spent 10 years in the trades as a commercial roofer. He has a passion for researching and writing about legal issues that impact contractors and he has the skills to translate his experience into insights that will help his construction clients.

Abelleira attended law school at the University of Minnesota. He is licensed in Minnesota, Iowa, and North Dakota.

Arthur, Chapman, Kettering, Smetak & Pikala, P.A. has announced the addition of attorney Erik R. Overlid.

Overlid’s focus is with the auto and commercial transportation practice groups. Before joining Arthur Chapman, Overlid worked with many of the nation’s top insurers in defending a wide variety of actions on both CGL and auto policies, as well as prosecuting subrogation matters. Outside of his insurance practice, Overlid also provides cost-effective advice to businesses on non-litigated matters. Overlid’s clients appreciate his advice on helping to prevent lawsuits from arising, but also ensuring his clients are prepared if litigation does happen.

Overlid received his law degree from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and is licensed to practice in Minnesota and California.

Arthur, Chapman, Kettering, Smetak & Pikala, P.A. has announced the addition of attorney Hannah J. Mohs.

Mohs’ practice focuses on workers’ compensation claims. She has experience working in employer and insurer defense matters including initiation of litigation through appellate work.

Mohs graduated from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Maslon LLP has announced the addition of attorneys Nathan Howe and Alina Yasis to the firm’s Corporate and Securities Group and attorneys Carly Johnson and Gabriel Ramirez-Hernandez to the firm’s Litigation Group.

Howe specializes in securities, mergers & acquisitions, FINRA and SRO regulation, and general corporate law. His background as in-house counsel for a broker-dealer and securities holding company has given him valuable insight into internal operations and broad experience, including work on securities transactions and entity formation; advising the CEO and subsidiaries on regulatory issues involving FINRA, NASD, and the SEC; and drafting statements for a variety of commercial litigation matters, including FINRA arbitrations, raiding, suitability, failure-to-supervise claims, and contract disputes. He also gained experience in employment and contract issues—all of which helps to inform his dedicated work with clients.

Yasis focuses on general corporate law, contracts, and mergers and acquisitions. While attending law school, she served as a legal extern at UCare, where she gained an understanding of in-house operations and corporate structure. She also worked as a certified student attorney in the University of Minnesota’s Community Legal Partnership for Health clinic, providing legal services to low-income neighborhood residents while developing skills in fact analysis, legal drafting, case management, and interdisciplinary collaboration. She also served as a judicial extern to U.S. District Court Judge Michael J. Davis. Yasis earned her law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School.

Johnson assists clients across a broad range of general commercial litigation matters, including construction, real estate, and product liability disputes. Her practice is informed by her active civic engagement and service, which includes her election in 2018 to the Oak Park Heights City Council, where she currently serves as liaison to the Parks and Trails Commission. Additionally, Johnson serves on the National League of Cities’ Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources Federal Advocacy Committee. While earning her degree at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, Johnson interned with Judge Francis J. Connolly of the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Ramirez-Hernandez focuses on assisting clients in intellectual property disputes, products liability, and general business litigation. He gained insight into judicial reasoning, legal research, effective appellate advocacy, and case analysis while clerking at the Minnesota Court of Appeals for Judge Peter M. Reyes Jr. As a student at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, he completed an internship with in-house counsel for a large medical device company, where he conducted intellectual property litigation research. In addition, he worked as a judicial extern for Judge Laurie J. Miller of Hennepin County District Court and Judge Michael J. Davis of the U.S. District of Minnesota, and he served as a legal resident to Justice Anne K. McKeig of the Minnesota Supreme Court.

A Minneapolis law firm that helped shape the Twin Cities skyline is celebrating a milestone anniversary this month. Fabyanske, Westra, Hart and Thomson turned 40 on Oct. 6. Known for its expertise in construction, real estate, finance and corporate law, the firm has had a lasting impact on the development of Minnesota’s construction and real estate industries with court cases and legislative achievements.

“We began 40 years ago as a pioneering boutique law firm for the construction, real estate and lending industries,” says Matthew T. Collins, the firm’s president. “We’ve dedicated our work to improving the law and practice in these areas through negotiation, creating standard industry contracts, obtaining important and significant court decisions and groundbreaking legislative achievements. We look forward to continuing to serve our clients with care and positively impacting the law in these areas in the next 40 years and beyond.”

Fish & Richardson has named Melanie Green as its new chief marketing and business development officer. Green has led the marketing and business development functions of multiple Am Law 200 law firms and created programs to enhance relationships between law firms and their clients. Green will oversee all marketing and business development initiatives across Fish’s 14 offices.

“Melanie is highly respected throughout the profession. She has an impressive track record of developing collaborative teams, building programs to deepen client relationships, and using data to drive marketing strategies,” said John C. Adkisson, president and chief executive officer of Fish.

Before joining Fish, Green served as the chief client development and marketing officer of Faegre Drinker, the 1,300-lawyer firm that resulted from two of the largest law firm combinations of the last decade. In that role and in leadership positions at two of Faegre Drinker’s predecessor firms, she helped navigate the successful combinations, and continues to be a sought-after speaker on change management within law firms.

At previous stops in her career, including a six-year tenure as the director of marketing at Lewis Roca, Green has instituted industry-leading client feedback programs. She has regularly conducted on-site client visits alongside firm leadership to deepen her understanding of client needs.

Green is a member of the Legal Marketing Association, and previously served on the Legal Lab Advisory Board and on Lex Mundi’s Marketing and Business Development Committee. She received her B.A. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. A passionate football fan, she has served on official committees for the Big Ten Football Championship (2015-present) and the National Football League’s Super Bowl (2012).

Pam Wandzel, Fredrikson & Byron’s director of Pro Bono & Community Service, has been nominated as one of the honorees in the Citizens League’s #MNCivicLeader, an annual social media campaign to identify everyday civic leaders who go above and beyond to make a difference in Minnesota. On Oct. 14, the Citizens league will hold a virtual event celebrating the leaders nominated in this year’s #MNCivicLeader campaign.

“Pam’s compassion for and commitment to the people of our community are truly remarkable,” said Steve Quam, member of Fredrikson & Byron’s Board of Directors.

According to the community leaders who contributed to Wandzel’s nomination, she excels at working with lawyers and staff to uncover their passions, and with nonprofits and community organizations to understand their needs, and the ability to bring these diverse entities together.

During the past 25 years, Wandzel has worked on numerous community projects, including feeding the homeless, working in community gardens, rehabbing homes through Rebuilding Together Twin Cities and more. In the spring and summer of 2020, following the wave of civic unrest and riots, she helped set up a series of free legal clinics at the Midtown Global Market in South Minneapolis, giving impacted businesses immediate access to free legal advice, which was essential to putting them on a firm path to reopening.

Founded in 1952, The Citizens League is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that fosters engagement in Minnesota’s civic life with a goal of making the state a better place to live and work for everyone.

