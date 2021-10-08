2021 Diversity & Inclusion: Judge Sophia Y. Vuelo

Ramsey County Courts

Ramsey County Judge Judge Sophia Y. Vuelo is all about breaking boundaries — and solving problems. The native of Laos was born Yeu Vu, but growing up in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, her name was frequently mispronounced, so she changed it to Sophia. Then, when she married, she legally combined her surname with her husband’s to become Vuelo.

Appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2017, Vuelo became the first female Hmong American judge appointed in the United States, and the first Hmong American of either gender in Minnesota. But when the governor’s office was preparing to announce her appointment, she asked that they not lead with that fact.

“I’ve never set out to be the first anything,” she said. “I just wanted to be known for doing good work.”

Armed with a bachelor’s degree in history, Vuelo quickly pivoted to law school. She graduated from Hamline University School of Law in 1998.

“I was always fascinated with how the legal system can impact issues like social justice and really move society forward,” she said.

Vuelo eventually founded her own law firm, dealing with juvenile detention, family and criminal cases.

During her career, Vuelo has made a point of enriching the Minnesota legal world however she can. She’s an adjunct professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, an advisory board member of Minnesota Women Lawyers and a mentor at St. Thomas University School of Law.

In the two decades-plus since she earned her law degree, Vuelo said she has seen a lot of progress when it comes to citizens of diverse backgrounds finding a place in the legal world. But she also sees a lot of work yet to be done.

“The legal field is one of the slowest to change when it comes to diversity and gender equity,” she said. “But the landscape is always changing.”

