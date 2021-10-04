People & Practices: Oct. 4, 2021

With the appointment of named partners Janel Dressen and Arthur Boylan, the firm long known as Anthony Ostlund Baer & Louwagie P.A. has announced its name is now Anthony Ostlund Louwagie Dressen & Boylan P.A.

Dressen also has recently been selected to serve as the firm’s first female CEO. According to an announcement on the firm’s website, Dressen, a partner since 2008, has worked closely for decades with firm founders Joe Anthony and Rich Ostlund and partner Vincent Louwagie to “create, encourage, and nurture a firm culture of hard work, top notch client service and exceptional results.”

The firm said Dressen believes her role as CEO is critical to supporting the success of women in professional capacities. “Representation is important,” Dressen noted in the announcement. “When our litigation team more closely reflects the diversity that our clients seek in their own team and trusted advisers, our community benefits, our firm benefits, and importantly, our clients benefit.”

Boylan has handled all manner of legal disputes, the firm’s website says, including breach of contract, shareholder and ownership disputes, noncompete, business torts, insurance coverage disputes, and disputes arising from failed investments. Boylan also has served on the Local Rules Committee for the United States District Court of Minnesota, the Saint John’s Alumni Board, and as an officer and director of the Minnesota Chapter of the Federal Bar Association.

Maslon LLP partners Joe Ceronsky and Amy Swedberg and attorney Clayton Carlson have earned the Twin Cities Diversity in Practice Racial Equity Certification, the firm announced in a release.

The Minnesota Racial Equity Challenge is a six-month, in-depth course to learn more about the people who live in Minnesota, the history of racism in the state, the racial inequities that currently exist in the state and their origins, and what can be done to eliminate racial inequities, according to the release. During the course, participants explore readings, podcasts, and other materials and gather twice a month for a guided discussion to process the readings and materials. A total of 47 participants earned the certification.

Twin Cities Diversity in Practice is a nonprofit association of more than 60 law firms and corporate legal departments who share a vision to create a vibrant and inclusive legal community and a mission to strengthen the efforts of member organizations to attract, recruit, advance, and retain attorneys of color.

Attorney Rebekah Cohen Israel has joined Moss & Barnett, A Professional Association. Israel advises both individuals and businesses in commercial real estate, real estate financing, and business law matters. She focuses on providing her clients with a full-service legal experience, from entity formation to purchases and/or sales, organizational changes and succession planning, and mergers and acquisitions.

Israel received her J.D. from Mitchell Hamline School of Law where she served as editor-in-chief of Mitchell Hamline Law Review; her M.S.A. from the University of St. Mary; and her B.S. from North Dakota State University.

Honsa & Mara shareholder and family law attorney Kristy Mara has been elected president of the Minnesota Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML).

With over 1,600 fellows nationally, AAML’s purpose is to provide leadership that promotes the highest degree of professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law. Academy fellows are highly skilled negotiators and litigators who represent individuals in all facets of family law.

Among other things, the Minnesota Chapter hosts an annual educational conference drawing well over 250 attorneys, judicial officers and various other professionals, to facilitate the goals of the national organization in Minnesota.

