Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Court of Appeals: Postconviction relief petition was time-barred
evidence markers on the floor, high contrast image
Depositphotos.com image

Court of Appeals: Postconviction relief petition was time-barred

By: Laura Brown October 4, 2021

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has affirmed the Hennepin County District Court’s ruling that Dante Christopher Horton’s petition for relief after his attempted-murder conviction was time-barred.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo