facial or surgical mask on top of the eviction note
COVID or no, gym’s rent is still due

Minnesota Court of Appeals finds for gym’s commercial landlord

By: Dan Heilman October 1, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the rules of not only residential renting, but also commercial renting. A recent Minnesota Court of Appeals decision upheld a lower court’s finding that COVID or no, a deal’s a deal.

