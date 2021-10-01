Bar Buzz: Mid-Minnesota Legal Assistance receives citizenship grant

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded $250,000 to Mid-Minnesota Legal Assistance to help prepare lawful permanent residents for naturalization. The grand was part of approximately $10 million granted to 40 organizations in 25 states.

With its grant, Mid-Minnesota Legal Assistance and their partner Minneapolis Public Schools Adult Education will add more than 200 students to their citizenship classes from Minneapolis and its surrounding suburbs. Mid-Minnesota Legal Assistance will in turn provide holistic legal services to help 200 additional clients with the naturalization process.

The fiscal year 2021 grants, which run through September 2023, provide funding to organizations that prepare lawful permanent residents for naturalization and promote civic integration through increased knowledge of English, U.S. history and civics. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) received support from Congress through appropriations to make these funding opportunities available to communities.

USCIS awarded the grants through two competitive funding opportunities. The first funding opportunity supports organizations that provide citizenship instruction and naturalization application assistance.

The second funding opportunity supports organizations that provide extended integration services to people who have entered the U.S. as refugees or who have been granted asylum.

The Citizenship and Integration Grant Program has awarded approximately $112 million through 513 competitive grants to immigrant-serving organizations in 39 states and the District of Columbia since it began in 2009. Now in its 13th year, the program has helped more than 290,500 lawful permanent residents prepare for citizenship.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.