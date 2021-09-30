Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / 5 tips for a strong in-house counsel resume
Close-up Of A Businesswoman At Desk Holding Resume
Depositphotos.com image

5 tips for a strong in-house counsel resume

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires September 30, 2021

Resumes matter, particularly for lawyers who are seeking highly sought-after in-house positions.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo