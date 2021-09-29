Writer brings experience to Minnesota Lawyer

Laura Brown has joined Minnesota Lawyer as a reporter, and she will cover a variety of topics important to Minnesota’s legal community.

Brown majored in Philosophy and Philosophy of Law at Lewis University. After undergraduate studies, she attended the University of Illinois College of Law, graduating cum laude. While in law school, she served as managing articles editor for the University of Illinois Law Review. She also interned for Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin, as well as the Office of the U.S. Trustee. She is a member of the Ohio State Bar (inactive).

Following law school, Brown studied at the University of Iowa. She holds graduate certificates in African American Studies and Gender, Women’s, and Sexuality Studies, a Master of Arts degree in philosophy, and will earn her Ph.D. in social and political philosophy. For the past seven years, Brown has written for a variety of publications and audiences about the law and legal community. Brown is equally interested in the theoretical underpinnings of the law and the day-to-day experiences of lawyers, and she is excited to share her take on both with you.

RELATED: Reasonably inferring negligence

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.