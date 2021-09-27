Quantcast
The University of Minnesota Law School
The University of Minnesota Law School lands at No. 18 in 2021’s “Scholarly Impact of Law School Faculties” ranking. (File photo)

Another way to rank law schools

U of M, St. Thomas do well in ‘scholarly impact’ report

By: Paul Nolan September 27, 2021

The most recent version of the triennial report, “The Scholarly Impact of Law School Faculties,” was released this summer. The University of Minnesota Law School lands at No. 18 in scholarly impact and the University of St. Thomas at No. 23.

