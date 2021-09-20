People & Practices: Sept. 20, 2021

Joe Green has joined Faegre Drinker as counsel in the finance and restructuring practice group in the Minneapolis office.

Leveraging more than 20 years of experience in senior legal leadership roles, including over 12 years as general counsel, Green advises banking and financial service clients in his practice. Before joining Faegre Drinker, he served TCF Financial Corporation (now a part of Huntington Bancshares Inc.) as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, including overseeing regulatory affairs.

“Joe is exceptionally versed in the banking and finance industry and will bring an insider’s perspective and great approach to client service,” finance and restructuring practice leader Michael Stewart said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be adding such an accomplished attorney to our practice.”

Since 2009, Green has been the co-chair of Minnesota State Bar Association (MSBA)’s Banking Law Committee and is a past chair of the Business Law Section of MSBA. He previously served as chair of the American Bankers Association Mid-Size Banks General Counsel Group.

A volunteer in the Minneapolis community, Green currently serves as a director and the chair of the Minnesota Orchestral Association, as well as a director of the Minnesota Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and as past chair of the organization’s foundation. He is also a trustee of Lake Harriet United Methodist Church Foundation, and has served in director roles for OneVillage Partners and Our Saviour’s Housing.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan, master’s degree from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management and his Juris Doctor from University of Michigan Law School, where he was an editor of Michigan Journal of International Legal Studies.

Faegre Drinker’s finance and restructuring practice comprises more than 100 professionals and advises clients across diverse industries on matters from financial transactions, to corporate debt restructurings, to bankruptcy and litigation matters.

***

Robins Kaplan has announced that the firm is increasing its starting salary for first-year associates to $180,000, effective Oct. 1.

“This move shows our commitment to recruiting the best associate candidates to join our firm,” said Ronald Schutz, chair of the firm’s Executive Board. “Attracting and retaining top talent is what enables our firm to maintain its track record of success and accomplishment for our clients.”

The firm also offers a bonus program to recruit federal law clerks. Lawyers who join Robins Kaplan immediately upon completion of at least a one-year district court or appellate federal clerkship may be eligible to receive a $100,000 bonus.

