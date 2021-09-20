Bar Buzz: Mitchell Hamline to host dean’s installation ceremony

Mitchell Hamline School of Law will host an installation ceremony for its president and dean, Anthony Niedwiecki, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will give the keynote address. Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan and state Supreme Court Justice Anne McKeig will also speak. McKeig is a 1992 graduate of Hamline Law.

The event is a tradition for most institutions of higher education to mark the start of a new leader’s tenure and to welcome that person to the school’s community. Niedwiecki became president and dean more than a year ago, on July 1, 2020, but COVID-19 protocols prevented such an event until now.

“I still have a lot of people to meet in person and I’m looking forward to that,” said Niedwiecki. “But I’m most grateful to have a chance to outline my vision for the kind of school Mitchell Hamline already is and can be.”

The ceremony will take place in the school’s auditorium at 875 Summit Ave. in St. Paul. It also will be shown live via Zoom.

Niedwiecki is the second president and dean at Mitchell Hamline School of Law and the first openly LGBTQ+ president and dean in the history of Mitchell Hamline or any of its legacy schools.

A longtime legal educator and activist on behalf of LGBTQ+ rights, Niedwiecki has been a law school associate dean or dean since 2010, most recently at Golden Gate University School of Law. He also held law school faculty and administrative positions at Temple University, Arizona State University, Nova Southeastern University, and the John Marshall Law School in Chicago. Niedwiecki co-founded an organization, Fight OUT Loud, dedicated to helping people counter discrimination and hate directed at the LGBTQ+ community.

