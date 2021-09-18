2021 Up & Coming Attorneys

But when the pandemic hit, that included an entirely new set of challenges: managing a contact tracing initiative, developing guidance on remote work environment setup, providing well-being resources and developing policies and procedures for a return to work in the office. All of it done with safety for workers and visitors as the guiding principle.
The unsung hero is also a relatively new team at the St. Paul City Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Team, featured on our cover, that works to protect the rights of victims throughout the criminal justice process, which includes everything from gathering information so that an individual might be able to collect restitution to being that source of comfort and assurance to guide a victim of violent crime through a stressful circumstance. “Victims appreciate being included and informed,” says a team member in our profile.
These are but only two of the stories you will find in the following collection of profiles of those whose work and passion should finally get their due, along with those whose talent shines bright, even at the beginning of their careers. Their work is inspirational.
— Joel Schettler, editor
Honorees
Trevor Brown
Daniel Bruzzone
Aram Desteian
Autumn Gear
Lisa Hui-Peterson
Iain Johnson
Grace Kim
Jessica Kometz
Kyle Kroll
Leah D. Leyendecker
Shui Li
Virginia R. McCalmont
Ann Motl
Alexandria Mueller
Evan Nelson
Laura Nelson
Brittany Resch
Jesse Sater
Rachael Stack
Vanessa Szalapski
Jessica Timmington Lindstrom
Anna M. Tobin
Arielle Wagner
Jessi Wagner
Kathryn Wendt
Kyle Wislocky
Ryan R. Woessner
Seth Zawila
NOTE: Unless noted, photos in this section by Sarah Morreim Photography
