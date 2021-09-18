2021 Unsung Legal Heroes: Marissa Powers

Helping to start a law firm isn’t easy even when there isn’t a pandemic. But with Marissa Powers on board, Stellpflug Law PLLC got a relatively smooth start.

Powers is a litigation paralegal at Stellpflug, which opened its doors in July 2020. The firm handles commercial litigation, including construction and product liability matters.

Powers said deciding to pursue a career in the legal field was easy. “I had a 1-year-old child, and I had to figure out what I was going to do fast. I went to the Minnesota School of Business, and I was always interested in the legal field. I just went for it and never regretted it.”

Before starting at Stellpflug, Powers had previous paralegal experience at DeWitt and at Foley & Mansfield, but she didn’t have much experience with IT. She had to learn fast. Working with the firm’s vendors, Powers negotiated and selected software and systems for e-discovery, and ensured the data transition ran smoothly. “I guess you could say I oversee our technology,” she said. “I’m the middleman between our IT vendor and the firm, coordinating our systems so we can all be up and running, in the office or at home.”

One thing most people don’t know about Powers is that she can hula hoop with fire. “I used to go to music festivals, and I got into hula-hooping,” she said. “I had a friend who teaches a fire hula-hooping class, and that’s how I learned. I haven’t done it in a couple of years, and I’m definitely entry-level compared to some.”

About her job, Powers said, “I love that every day is different, and every case is different. The legal industry is always evolving and I’m always learning something new.”

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription here.