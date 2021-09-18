2021 Unsung Legal Heroes: Jennifer Stegora

Whether it’s technology or litigation support, Jennifer Stegora is leading the way.

During her stints as a litigation support specialist at Fabyanske, Westra, Hart & Thomson and at Ballard Spahr (then known as Lindquist & Vennum), Stegora learned about the evolving technologies of e-discovery. Now, as director of technical services at Shepherd Data Services, she not only masters and promotes that technology, but she also encourages other women to follow suit.

Stegora walks the walk, with a department that’s over 50% women and a stint as chapter director of Minneapolis/St. Paul’s chapter of Women in eDiscovery. “There’s a decent amount of women in this field, and as litigation support gets more and more technical, more women are getting interested in the technology and applying for those roles,” she said.

Stegora said some of her professional motivation comes from the satisfaction of getting the job done, but “I also love helping people, whether that’s my own team members at Shepherd, or helping clients to help their clients.”

When Shepherd decided to migrate hosting services to the cloud, Stegora led the way, supporting the financial analysis and leading an efficient migration with little to no disruption for Shepherd’s clients. “We were in a great position to take that opportunity to upgrade to the cloud, and it was a smart decision,” Stegora said. “I have an amazing team.”

The thing Stegora finds most rewarding about working in the legal profession is the chance to solve interesting and complex problems every day.

“My current role is at the intersection of law and technology,” she said, “and I love solving the challenges clients are facing, looking to preserve and find evidence, and coming up with a game plan to find that evidence using technology.”

