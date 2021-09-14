Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Has being a mother hurt my work as a lawyer?
Depositphotos.com image
Depositphotos.com image

Has being a mother hurt my work as a lawyer?

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires September 14, 2021

An article published by the American Bar Association aimed at criticizing lawyer mothers made one lawyer reflect on whether being a parent has impacted her lawyering.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo