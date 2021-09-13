People & Practices: Sept. 13, 2021

St. Paul-based HAWS-KM law firm announces the addition of senior attorney Christian Brandt. As leader of the firm’s business practice, Brandt leverages his corporate executive experience to provide clients with outside general counsel services.

He partners with clients to addresses their needs, including: corporate governance and entity structuring; real estate transactions; contract negotiation and drafting; contractual risk management and risk-mitigation training; mergers and acquisitions; construction contracts and litigation; banking and financing transactions; real estate litigation; commercial litigation; and banking litigation.

Brandt received his J.D., from Hamline University School of Law and is a graduate of Marquette University.

***

Moss & Barnett, A Professional Association, announces that Nathan M. Brandenburg has joined the firm in Minneapolis. Brandenburg represents closely held businesses and financial institutions with focuses on commercial real estate, secured and real estate-based lending, automobile and marine dealerships, construction trades, health care, and professional services.

Brandenburg represents commercial real estate owners and developers in areas of acquisitions, sales, 1031 transactions, development, leasing, and financing matters. In addition to his real estate practice, Brandenburg represents numerous non-real estate businesses in areas of mergers and acquisitions, financing, succession planning, risk management, and general operational and contract issues. Brandenburg’s financial institution experience includes representing lenders in loan and participation transactions, loan restructuring and work-out matters, mergers and acquisitions of financial institutions, and corporate governance.

Brandenburg received his J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law and his B.A., cum laude, from Washington University in St. Louis.

***

DeWitt LLP announces that Michael C. Glover has joined the Minneapolis office as a partner in its growing Transportation & Logistics Practice Group.

Glover practices in the areas of Transportation & Logistics, Business, Labor & Employment and Litigation. He has considerable experience advising users and providers of transportation services, and interacts with governmental regulators, enforcement officials and other stakeholders including large shippers, insurers, and fulfilment providers. In addition to his transportation practice, Glover advises individuals and businesses regarding best employment practice, employment discrimination, and personnel practices audits. He also counsels small to medium-sized, closely held businesses.

Glover earned a J.D., cum laude, from the University of Minnesota Law School and a

B.A., cum laude, from the University of Washington. He is admitted to practice in Minnesota, the U.S. District Court District of Minnesota and the 6th and 8th Circuits of the U.S. Court of Appeals.

***

Lind Jensen Sullivan & Peterson welcomes new associate Lauren M. Hoglund to the Minneapolis firm.

Hoglund focuses her practice on advising and defending clients in complex litigation in a variety of industries, including insurance defense, medical malpractice and employment law. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of St. Thomas and her Juris Doctor from Mitchell Hamline College of Law.

After graduating from law school, Hoglund served as a law clerk for Judge David C. Higgs in Minnesota’s 2nd Judicial District. Then, she clerked for Judges Peter Reyes, Tracy Smith and Randall Slieter at the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Hoglund also has experience in general commercial litigation and has represented clients in a variety of business disputes.

***

Kelly M. McSweeney has become a shareholder in Linder, Dittberner & Winter, Ltd., a family law practice in Edina. Effective Aug. 1, the firm is known as Linder, Dittberner, Winter & McSweeney, Ltd. McSweeney brings with her 25 years of experience in the practice of family law.

***

Edina family law firm Linder, Dittberner, Winter & McSweeney, Ltd. announces that shareholder Michael D. Dittberner has successfully achieved recertification as a family trial law advocate by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. The NBTA was formed out of a conviction that both the law profession and its clients would benefit from an organization designed specifically to create an objective set of standards illustrating an attorney’s experience and expertise in the practice of trial law. Approximately 3% of American lawyers are board certified.

