Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Minnesota Power’s plant can go ahead
High-voltage tower sky background
Depositphotos.com image

Minnesota Power’s plant can go ahead

By: Dan Heilman September 13, 2021

Opponents of a new power plant being planned for near Lake Superior received a setback in a recent Minnesota Court of Appeals decision.

About Dan Heilman

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo