Bar Buzz: Committee to assist in selection of federal district judge

U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith have announced the formation of a judicial selection committee to assist them in making recommendations to President Joe Biden to fill a vacancy on Minnesota’s federal district court. The vacancy was created by Judge Susan Richard Nelson’s decision to assume senior status.

The committee will include Alan Page, former associate justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court and assistant attorney general; Leslie Beiers, assistant chief judge of the Minnesota 6th Judicial Circuit and former assistant St. Louis County Attorney; Arielle Wagner, associate at Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP and president of the Minnesota American Indian Bar Association; Miguel Pozo, senior vice president, general counsel and compliance officer of Minnesota Community Care, and former president of the Hispanic National Bar Association; and Peter Knapp, professor and former interim president and dean at Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

In a statement, Klobuchar said, “These distinguished Minnesota leaders will come together to find a jurist to continue our state’s long tradition of federal judges with varying experiences who have proven themselves to be fair-minded, conscientious, and even handed in their application of the law. I would like to thank Judge Nelson for her service to Minnesota and the federal judiciary, which has spanned over two decades having previously served as magistrate judge.”

Smith said, “I am so pleased that this diverse selection committee full of dedicated Minnesotans has agreed to help us make recommendations through this process. I want to thank Judge Susan Richard Nelson for her service to our state, and I have no doubt that this group of leaders will recommend potential nominees who are up to the challenge of filling this vacancy and serving Minnesota.”

Those wishing to be considered for the position of Judge, U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, should submit a letter of interest and resume by Sept. 22, 2021, to the Judicial Selection Committee, Office of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 1200 Washington Ave. S., Suite 250, Minneapolis, MN, 55415. Materials may also be e-mailed to the committee at MNCommittee@judiciary-dem.senate.gov. References will be requested at a later date during the interview process.

